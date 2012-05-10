 
INDIGENOUS CONFERENCES 100% Proudly presented, formulated,designed and organised By First Nations Peoples

New Contact number
for Office in Cairns
Phone07 4000 9111 
04 55 77 666 8
From 1st July expanding with new office in
Cairns QLD 

3rd NATIONAL INDIGENOUS NDIS CONFERENCE

RESCHEDULED TO AUGUST 15-17, 2022 HILTON INTERNATIONAL HOTEL CAIRNS QLD

2022 FIRST NATIONS MENTAL HEALTH CONFERENCE

RESCHEDULED TO AUGUST 15-17, 2022 HILTON INTERNATIONAL HOTEL CAIRNS QLD

NATIONAL INDIGENOUS SUICIDE PREVENTION CONFERENCE

RESCHEDULED TO AUGUST 15-17, 2022 HILTON INTERNATIONAL HOTEL CAIRNS QLD

NATIONAL INDIGENOUS TOURISM CONFERENCE

DECEMBER 1-3, 2022 HIlTON INTERNATIONAL HOTEL CAIRNS QLD

Organised by Indigenous tourism operators for Indigenous tourism in AUSTRALIA

15TH NATIONAL INDIGENOUS STOP DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CONFERENCE

DECEMBER 14-16, 2022 HILTON INTERNATIONAL HOTEL CAIRNS QLD

FIRST NATIONS WELLBEING: AUNTY CHERI MEMORIAL CONFERENCE

DECEMBER 14-16, 2022 HILTON INTERNATIONAL HOTEL CAIRNS QLD

12th NATIONAL CLOSING THE GAP INDIGENOUS WOMEN'S CONFERENCE

DECEMBER 14-16, 2022 HILTON INTERNATIONAL HOTEL CAIRNS QLD

12th NATIONAL CLOSING THE GAP INDIGENOUS MEN'S CONFERENCE

DECEMBER 14-16, 2022 HILTON INTERNATIONAL HOTEL CAIRNS QLD

New Contact number
for Office in Cairns
Phone07 4000 9111 
04 55 77 666 8
From 1st July expanding with new office in
Cairns QLD 

WORLD INDIGENOUS TOURISM CONFERENCE & SUMMIT MARCH 12-16, 2023

 CAIRNS QUEENSLAND

14th NATIONAL CLOSING THE GAP INDIGENOUS HEALTH CONFERENCE

May 10-12, 2023 Cairns QLD

2023 NATIONAL INDIGENOUS CHRONIC DISEASES CONFERENCE

May 10-12, 2023 Cairns QLD

5th GLOBAL INDIGENOUS STOP DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CONFERENCE

SEPTEMBER 2023

Closing the Gap Indigenous Health Confer
Chronic Disease Conference Cairns.jpg
 