Indigenous Conference Services is 100% Indigenous-owned and operated. ICS conferences and events are developed in a
-
Culturally-appropriate manner
-
In-line with community controlled beliefs, values and cultural protocols
-
Cost effective for organisations and
-
Brings together representatives from Australian governments and the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and mainstream health sectors, grassroots communities and Elders
-
ICS believes that an holistic approach needs to be taken in all facets of its conference agendas and in developing projects
INDIGENOUS CONFERENCE SERVICES
(ICS-MEES Pty Ltd)
The IMPOSSIBLE IS JUST THE NEXT STEP FOR US IN OUR JOURNEY
WARNING
Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander are advised when viewing this website that it may contain names, images, voices, photos of people who may have since passed away.
INDIGENOUS CONFERENCES 100% Proudly presented, formulated,designed and organised By First Nations Peoples
New Contact number
for Office in Cairns
Phone07 4000 9111
04 55 77 666 8
From 1st July expanding with new office in
Cairns QLD
RESCHEDULED TO AUGUST 15-17, 2022 HILTON INTERNATIONAL HOTEL CAIRNS QLD
DECEMBER 1-3, 2022 HIlTON INTERNATIONAL HOTEL CAIRNS QLD
Organised by Indigenous tourism operators for Indigenous tourism in AUSTRALIA
DECEMBER 14-16, 2022 HILTON INTERNATIONAL HOTEL CAIRNS QLD
WORLD INDIGENOUS TOURISM CONFERENCE & SUMMIT MARCH 12-16, 2023